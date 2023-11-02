FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Suspect wanted after several vehicles and an apartment building were damaged by gunfire at the 1600 block of Dorchester Street on Oct. 30, police said.
The Franklin Police Department were dispatched to the Dorchester Square Apartments for a report of shots fired. Multiple cars and an apartment suffered damages from gunfire, and 24-year-old De’vian Tymel Worthy was identified as a suspect in the incident, police said.
He is wanted on charges of shooting into an occupied dwelling, felon in possession of a firearm, attempted aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
He is described as a Black male around 6’5″ and 195 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.