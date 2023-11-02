FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Suspect wanted after several vehicles and an apartment building were damaged by gunfire at the 1600 block of Dorchester Street on Oct. 30, police said.

Courtesy: Franklin Police Department

The Franklin Police Department were dispatched to the Dorchester Square Apartments for a report of shots fired. Multiple cars and an apartment suffered damages from gunfire, and 24-year-old De’vian Tymel Worthy was identified as a suspect in the incident, police said.

He is wanted on charges of shooting into an occupied dwelling, felon in possession of a firearm, attempted aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is described as a Black male around 6’5″ and 195 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.