Suspect sought in Kitty Hawk sexual assault and armed robbery case

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) – The Kitty Hawk Police Department is investigating a sexual assault and armed robbery that occurred early Monday morning.

The crime took place in the 5000 block of Lindbergh Avenue around 6:30 a.m.

Police have not released additional information about the circumstances or the extent of the victim’s injuries, but they do have a description of the suspect. He is described as a black man, between 20-30 years old, slender build, 5’ 08” to 5’ 10”, with shoulder length braided hair. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and baggie blue jeans at the time of the assault.

Officers have been canvassing the area trying to find him.

If you have information about the incident or can identify the suspect, please call the Kitty Hawk Police Department between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 252-261-3895. At any time of day you can call either 911 or Dare Community Crime Line at (252) 473-3111 or (800) 745-2746.