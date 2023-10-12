HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are looking for whoever robbed the Hampton Health Department on Thursday morning.

Police say it happened around 8:45 a.m. at the building at 3130 Victoria Blvd.

The suspect, described as a black male wearing all dark clothing, a black ski mask and a traffic safety vest, displayed a gun and left with cash, police say.

There’s no surveillance photo of the suspect at this time, but anyone with information is asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.