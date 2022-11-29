VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The suspect in a domestic-related shooting that injured two people last week at a Food Lion off Independence Blvd. in Virginia Beach turned himself in to police.

Virginia Beach resident Johnathan Neal, 33, turned himself in on Friday, two days after the shooting. Two people were hurt that night around 7:30 p.m., the intended target and a bystander, police say. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment of non life-threatening wounds.

Johnathan Neal (Courtesy of VBPD)

Neal’s been charged with two counts of malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm and a concealed firearm second offense charge.

He’s being held without bond at the Virginia Beach City Jail.

The case is still under investigation and no other details have been released. Anyone with info is asked to contact VBPD’s Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP/P3tips.com.

The shooting happened just minutes after a homicide in the area, but there’s still no indication those shootings are related.