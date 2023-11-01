COURTLAND, Va. (WAVY) — A suspect driving a Dodge Charger reported stolen out of Virginia Beach was able to elude authorities overnight in Southampton County.

The vehicle was first spotted around 3 a.m. on Southampton Parkway, the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies tried to stop the white Charger on Southampton near Jerusalem Road, but the driver took off. The pursuit headed west on Southampton Parkway, with Virginia State Police joining deputies in giving chase.

The driver eventually crossed the median and headed the wrong way up the Route 58 ramp from Meherrin Road, before getting out and fleeing into a wooded area. Authorities believe the suspect may have gotten a ride from someone on Route 58 based on the tracks ended abruptly.

The sheriff’s office says deputies are working with Virginia Beach police on returning the vehicle to its owner and on any follow up investigations.