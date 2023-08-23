YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — A Gloucester man has been charged after another man was shot in the leg last week at the Yorktown Motor Lodge.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday that 24-year-old Charles Kemp Brown Jr. was charged with felonious assault, discharging a firearm in an occupied building and reckless handling of a firearm.

The victim, who’s also 24, was found shot on August 16 around 8:42 p.m. after deputies were dispatched to the motel on George Washington Memorial Highway.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t shared additional information, including a motive.