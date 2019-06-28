Man arrested, charged with murder in Cynthia Carver case

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — An arrest has been made in the murder case of Cynthia Carver, the Southampton County woman whose body was found a month after she disappeared from her Newsoms home back in February.

James Herbert Goodwyn

James Herbert Goodwyn, 39, was arrested without incident Thursday in Virginia Beach and charged with first-degree murder. Southampton County detectives secured a warrant against Goodwyn on Thursday morning.

He was booked into the Virginia Beach City Jail with bond denied.

After an intensive search by local authorities and the FBI, Carver’s body was found in the southern portion of Suffolk on March 19, nearly a month after she was reported missing. Authorities had said she went out that evening to meet someone.

She was last seen alive around 9 p.m. on February 21 when she dropped her children off at the babysitter.

When Carver didn’t show up to her new job the next day at Deerfield Correctional Center, her mother Anne Carver went to her home and found a pool of blood at home’s rear door.

Court documents also showed Anne Carver found a bloody knife in Cynthia’s living room.

In a press release announcing Goodwyn’s arrest, the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office thanked the FBI’s Norfolk Field Office and Virginia Beach and Suffolk police for their assistance in the investigation.