Suspect arrested after shooting in Elizabeth City leaves one injured

Booking photo of Dustin Bowen Sims provided by the Elizabeth City Police Department.

ELIZABETH CITY, Va. (WAVY) — A man is facing charges after a weekend shooting in Elizabeth City left another person injured.

Elizabeth City police said on Facebook that officers were called to an IHOP restaurant City Center Boulevard just before 9:45 p.m. Sunday for a reported shooting.

Officers found a black male at the scene with three gunshot wounds to the back of his body. He was taken to Sentara Albemarle Hospital, police said.

The next day, officers served warrants to Dustin Bowen Sims for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and damage to personal property.

Police said Sims was granted a $100,000 secured bond.