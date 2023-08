SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Surry County man was looking to win maybe $100 or $200, but ended up scratching his way to $150,000.

The Virginia Lottery says Leon Birchette bought the winning ticket at Bacon’s Castle Market at 6757 Colonial Trail East in Surry. The $150K was the top prize in the lottery’s Money Stacks game.

Birchette says he plans to use the winnings to pay off some bills.