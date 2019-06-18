Surry family says it too never got autopsy report from Kansas company

SURRY, Va. (WAVY) — More Hampton Roads residents are speaking out saying they’ve never received autopsies from a Kansas company.

On Monday, 10 On Your Side told the story of a Newport News woman who paid $3,000 to National Autopsy Services to find the cause of her mother’s death. A year later, she doesn’t have the report.

Now, a Surry mother is telling us a similar story. “Amber loved pictures,” said mother Annie Pretlow.

You can see that by simply looking at Pretlow’s kitchen table.

“I bring them out like twice a week,” she added. “I don’t want to put them in a book.”

The photos remind her of happier times, before Pretlow lost her first born, 24-year-old Amber Holloway.

“It is the most agonizing pain I have ever felt, ever,” Pretlow said. “She was so calm. There was no drama. She didn’t believe in a lot of negative situations.”

Holloway died in November 2017. Doctors called it liver failure, but Pretlow wasn’t so sure. She hired National Autopsy Services, owned by Shawn Parcells out of Kansas, for a second opinion.

“He is sounding like he is caring about me, and he is caring about my daughter,” Pretlow said about the first phone call with Parcells.

It’s been almost two years since, and Pretlow is still waiting on a report.

This past March, the Kansas Attorney General put a temporary ban, stopping Parcells from doing autopsies. Parcells told 10 On Your Side he was waiting on some expert analysis. The report is now done, but he isn’t able to send it out, because of the court order.