Surry courts, clerk’s office to close Monday and Tuesday

SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Surry County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday night that the courts and clerk’s office will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Office posted the closure to its Facebook page saying that the Surry General District, Juvenile and Domestic Relations Combined Courts, and Clerk’s Office will be closed Monday, Nov. 30, and Tuesday, Dec. 1.

They will reopen on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Anyone with a case or any other matters for the courts during the closure will be mailed a notice of for a new court date.

The reason for the closure is not known at this time but 10 On Your Side is working to find out the details.