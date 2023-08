SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A helicopter crash in Surry County is currently under investigation by the Virginia State Police.

The crash happened Saturday just before 1 p.m. near White Marsh Road.

Virginia State Police

Police say a private helicopter crashed into the wood line. Two people were on board the helicopter when it crashed.

Both people were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

VSP says this an ongoing investigation and the FAA has been notified.