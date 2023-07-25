SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A tractor-trailer crash shut down Route 10 in Surry County Monday for almost six hours.

According to Virginia State Police, the call for the single-vehicle crash came in around 5 p.m. at Colonial Trail West (Route 10), east of Cabin Point Road (Route 613).

VSP says a preliminary investigation showed that a 2007 International Tractor-Trailer was driving on Colonial Trail West when it ran off the road, overturned, and hit two utility poles.

Tractor-trailer crash shuts down Route 10 in Surry County. (Photo Courtesy: Virginia State Police) Tractor-trailer crash shuts down Route 10 in Surry County. (Photo Courtesy: Virginia State Police)

The driver of the tractor-trailer, 52-year-old Vincent Thomas, suffered minor injuries and was treated on the scene. Thomas has been charged with reckless driving/failure to maintain control of a vehicle.

Police say the tractor-trailer was removed from the road around 8:15 p.m. and after fixing the utility poles, the road was reopened just before 11:30 p.m. The logs the tractor-trailer was carrying are still on the scene, but officials say they are planning to remove them Tuesday.