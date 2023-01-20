SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Surry County Public Schools is hosting an upcoming virtual teacher recruitment fair.

The virtual hiring event will be held February 22 through 24.

For the 2022-23 school year, the starting salary for individuals with a Bachelor’s Degree is $51,488 and $53,988 for those with a Master’s Degree.

Registration is open now until February 17. For registration and more information, visit www.surryschools.net.

Applicants can look forward to several benefits including medical coverages, mentors for new teachers, small class sizes, paid sick leave and pait holidays.