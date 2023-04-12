SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Surry County is introducing the nation’s first green integrated energy center.

Green Energy Partners LLC of Virginia has secured 641 acres in Surry County and plans to create the nation’s first fully integrated Green Energy Center

The facility’s official name is Surry Green Energy Center (SGEC).

This project includes the building of 1 gigawatt of data centers, establishing a Green Hydrogen Hub, and, over time, deploying four to six small modular reactors (SMRs) each generating on the order of 250 MWe each.

The SGEC vision is to begin constructing the data centers now, with electricity provided by the grid.

The SGEC project is estimated to create more than 3,000 jobs in the Surry area, boosting the local economy by generating millions of dollars in annual salaries and green energy revenue.