SURRY, Va. (WAVY) — The Surry County Economic Development is hosting a spring job fair.

Event organizers say the fair will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, April 12 at Surry County Parks & Recreation Center on Enos Drive.

The following employers will be at the event:

Exchange (Army & Air Force Exchange Service)

Americare Plus

Busch Gardens & Water Country USA

Care Advantage

Chippokes State Park

Eastern State Hospital

Harris Teeter

Helping Hands

Newport News Shipbuilding

National University

Q’Daddy’s Pitmaster BBQ

Prince George Electric Cooperative

Randstad

Rosie’s + Colonial Downs

Surry Seafood

US Facilities, Inc.

Virginia Peninsula Foodbank

Job Assistance Center

Sussex State Prison

Several of the employers will offer on-site interviews.