SURRY, Va. (WAVY) — The Surry County Economic Development is hosting a spring job fair.
Event organizers say the fair will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, April 12 at Surry County Parks & Recreation Center on Enos Drive.
The following employers will be at the event:
- Exchange (Army & Air Force Exchange Service)
- Americare Plus
- Busch Gardens & Water Country USA
- Care Advantage
- Chippokes State Park
- Eastern State Hospital
- Harris Teeter
- Helping Hands
- Newport News Shipbuilding
- National University
- Q’Daddy’s Pitmaster BBQ
- Prince George Electric Cooperative
- Randstad
- Rosie’s + Colonial Downs
- Surry Seafood
- US Facilities, Inc.
- Virginia Peninsula Foodbank
- Job Assistance Center
- Sussex State Prison
Several of the employers will offer on-site interviews.