SURRY, Va. (WAVY) — The Surry County Economic Development is hosting a spring job fair.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

Event organizers say the fair will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, April 12 at Surry County Parks & Recreation Center on Enos Drive.

The following employers will be at the event:

  • Exchange (Army & Air Force Exchange Service)
  • Americare Plus
  • Busch Gardens & Water Country USA
  • Care Advantage
  • Chippokes State Park
  • Eastern State Hospital
  • Harris Teeter
  • Helping Hands
  • Newport News Shipbuilding
  • National University
  • Q’Daddy’s Pitmaster BBQ
  • Prince George Electric Cooperative
  • Randstad
  • Rosie’s + Colonial Downs
  • Surry Seafood
  • US Facilities, Inc.
  • Virginia Peninsula Foodbank
  • Job Assistance Center
  • Sussex State Prison

Several of the employers will offer on-site interviews.