SURRY, Va. (WAVY) — Surry County was recently awarded more than $3 million to upgrade its school system’s water infrastructure.

“Every Virginian deserves access to clean water and this project will help ensure Surry County has the necessary resources to upgrade and modernize their existing facilities,” said Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04). “This investment in Surry County’s water infrastructure will not only support current usage, but it will expand the capacity of the system to accommodate future needs. Infrastructure investments are integral to community revitalization efforts, so I am thrilled we were able to secure this funding for Surry County.”

Rep. McEachin delivered the funds to county officials on August 2. He said they are meant to help upgrade the county school’s well systems to increase capacity and extend the lifespan of the system.

“This funding is an important resource in revitalizing and growing our community. Having critical infrastructure such as adequate water capacity is a necessity for economic progression and not a want,” said Melissa Rollins, County Administrator. “When Rural communities are recipients of this funding, it speaks volumes to our representative and county leaders. We are grateful for Congressman McEachin advocacy efforts in bringing these resources to rural Surry County and for the tremendous work of County leadership, Mr. Harrison, deputy county Administrator and Mr. Jabri for collaborating with Congressional leaders to create this enormous growth opportunity for Surry County.

The funds are the result of a Community Project Funding (CPF) request to the House Appropriations Committee.

“I commend County Administrator Rollins, Deputy County Administrator Harrison, and all the other local leaders for their hard work throughout this process” McEachin added. “I thank them for their efforts, and I look forward to seeing this project come to fruition.”