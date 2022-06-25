SURRY, Va. (WAVY) — A new grocery store is coming to Surry County.

Leaders are working to add a grocery store to the community in an effort to eliminate the county’s designation as a food desert. It is all part of the county’s comprehensive plan to “continue its efforts to attract a grocery store and build a community center to address these health concerns.”

Officials argue that “compared to the average Virginian, Surry residents have more limited access to healthy foods and exercise opportunities.”

The grocery store is possible through a combination of grant and city money. They were awarded a $300,000 grant that the Surry County Board of Supervisors committed to matching.

The county also got an additional grant for $107,000.

Officials say the plan is to convert the former hardware store in Surry into a local market/grocery store. Surry Marketplace LLC, which owns the building, signed an agreement with United Natural Foods, Inc.

The natural and organic food company will take care of the management of the interior buildout of the store.

Permit work is still underway.