SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Surry County Animal Shelter is at full capacity and is asking the community for help

According to a Facebook post from Saturday from the Surry County Animal Shelter, the shelter is asking people to consider either adopting or fostering some of their animals.

The adoption fee at the shelter is $25 and they are currently working on list their available animals on Petfinder.

The Surry County Animal Shelter is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.