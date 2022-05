SURRY, Va. (WAVY) — Residents of Surry County are being asked to give their ideas about future energy projects in their community.

The nine-question survey includes a combination of multiple-choice and short answer questions that allow residents to give their thoughts on things such as managing and improving energy projects.

Surry’s Department of Planning and Community Development will use the answers as they work to update the comprehensive plan.

The survey closes on May 16.