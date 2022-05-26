SURRY, Va. (WAVY) — Surry County is hosting two back-to-back events for those looking to get outdoors.

On June 4, Surry County Tourism is hosting National Trails Day and Clean the Bay Day on June 4. The two back-to-back events are designed to encourage people to get outside.

Celebrate National Trails Day at Chippokes State Park. Those interested in programming ahead of the hike are encouraged to meet at 10 a.m. at Farm and Forestry Museum parking lot. There is a one-mile round trip hike.

Following that, there will be a Clean the Bay Day from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the visitors center. Those attending will get more info and supplies from park staff.

City officials say both programs are family-friendly!

Parking is $7.