SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A man has died following a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a vehicle fire Sunday night in Surry County.

According to Virginia State Police, the call for the crash came in around 9:35 p.m. on Clubhouse Rd. Police say the driver of a 2019 Dodge Charger, identified as 20-year-old Siam Stolz, was driving northbound on Clubhouse Rd. when she failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Blackwater Rd.

Stolz then drove through the intersection into a wooded area and struck a tree head-on. This caused the vehicle to become fully engulfed. Stolz and the front-seat passenger were able to exit the vehicle. Stolz was transported with serious but non life-threatening injuries, while the front-seat passenger did not sustain any injuries.

Police say the rear seat passenger, identified as 40-year-old John Bennett Jr. was not able to get out of the vehicle and died on the scene.

Alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash, according to police, and charges are pending.