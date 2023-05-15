SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A man has died following a crash involving a motorcycle Sunday night in Surry County.

According to Virginia State Police, the call for the crash came in around 8:34 p.m. on Route 31 and Route 10. According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a 2018 Nissan Altima was traveling east on Route 10 when they failed to yield at the intersection and turned onto Route 31.

The driver, identified as 65-year-old Rhonda Green, drove into the path of a 2014 Kawasaki Vulcan. The driver of the motorcycle, identified as 40-year-old Christopher Downey, was thrown from his motorcycle upon impact and was then transported to Sentara Norfolk General where he later died.

Green was transported to Obici Hospital with minor injuries.

Police say alcohol was not a factor in this crash and that the investigation in ongoing.