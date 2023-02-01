SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Dominion Energy announced Wednesday that some residents living near their North Anna Power Station (NAPS) and Surry Power Station will no longer hear siren alerts in the event of an emergency.

According to a press release, those living within a 10-mile radius of the two stations will not receive siren alerts. Instead, the electric company will be transitioning to the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS).

Dominion Energy says there are two methods included in the IPAWS to alert residents. One of them is Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) which will send notifications to people’s cell phones. The other method is the Emergency Alert System (EAS) which will send messages to television and radio broadcasters who will share the message.

Aside from WEA and EAS, residential and business owners will be called and plans will remain in place when it comes to notifying recreational areas.