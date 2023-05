SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The 911 Dispatch Center phones are currently down in Surry County.

According to an updated Facebook post Monday morning from Surry County Government, the dispatch center phones continue to be down as of 8:35 a.m. If residents have an emergency, they are asked to call their backup number, (757) 294-5200.

If someone does try to call 911, the call will be forwarded to the Sussex county dispatch.