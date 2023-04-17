SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Surry County is hosting a job fair for over 17 employers in Hampton Roads and the surrounding areas.

The job fair is on Tuesday, April 18 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at The Surry County Parks and Recreation Center, 205 Enos Farm Drive.

Participating employers include Newport News Shipyard, Virginia State Police, Eastern State Hospital, Smithfield Foods, Surry County Sheriff’s Department, 4-H Airfield, and more.

Job Seekers and job employers, please contact the Economic Development Department at 757-294-5090 or email lgholston@surrycountyva.gov for more information.