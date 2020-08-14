Surry County Board of Supervisors votes to relocate Confederate monument

SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Surry County Board of Supervisors has approved a measure to begin the process of moving the county’s Confederate monument.

The Board of Supervisors voted to move the monument during a virtual meeting Thursday night, according to former Judge Gammiel Poindexter who watched the meeting.

Now the county must wait 30 days to see if a museum or historical group want to take the monument, which currently sits in front of the Circuit Court building, before deciding where it will ultimately go.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts