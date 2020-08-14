Surry County Board of Supervisors votes to relocate Confederate monument

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Surry County Board of Supervisors has approved a measure to begin the process of moving the county’s Confederate monument.

The Board of Supervisors voted to move the monument during a virtual meeting Thursday night, according to former Judge Gammiel Poindexter who watched the meeting.

Now the county must wait 30 days to see if a museum or historical group want to take the monument, which currently sits in front of the Circuit Court building, before deciding where it will ultimately go.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10