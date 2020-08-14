Surry County Board of Supervisors votes to relocate Confederate monument

SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Surry County Board of Supervisors has approved a measure to begin the process of moving the county’s Confederate monument.
The Board of Supervisors voted to move the monument during a virtual meeting Thursday night, according to former Judge Gammiel Poindexter who watched the meeting.
Now the county must wait 30 days to see if a museum or historical group want to take the monument, which currently sits in front of the Circuit Court building, before deciding where it will ultimately go.
