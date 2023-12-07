HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — America is in turmoil.

Some college campuses have been in uproar following the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack, leaving 1,200 Israelis dead.

Art Sandler, who served as vice-chair of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Commission to Combat antisemitism, said Israel is not the aggressor.

“Israel is defending itself at this moment, defending itself against the terrorist organization Hamas,” Sandler told 10 On Your Side at his office in Virginia Beach.

Israel responded, declaring war on Hamas, not the Palestinian people, but it’s important to note that in the attacks against Hamas, 1,000s of Palestinians have been killed, and that has led to protests in the United States, especially on college campuses.

“Antisemitism is a cancer in our society,” Sandler said. “It has been here forever. It has reared its ugly head again.”

According to The Anti-Defamation League, there has been a significant increase in antisemitism.

From Oct 7 through Nov. 30, 2022, there were 388 incidents reported. After the Oct. 7 attack until the end of November, there were 1,481 antisemitic incidents, about four times what it was last year.

“When you start using phrases like ‘Jews are powerful,’ ‘Jews are greedy,’ ‘Jews have all money,’ ‘Zionist are controlling the media,’ ’Zionist are controlling Palestinian people,’ when you start using certain type of phrases like those, it becomes antisemitic,” said Meredith Weisel, regional director for the Anti-Defamation League.

Sandler has seen the spread of antisemitism here in Hampton Roads and Virginia.

“The demonstrations in Northern Virginia and around here is student opposition that’s expressed against Israel, the oppressor,” Sandler said. “But it’s translated as, the Jew is the oppressor. And that’s what we see all around … and that is wrong.”

On Capitol Hill, Congressional leaders were grilling the heads of universities and colleges, including Harvard President Dr. Claudine Gay.

“Calling for the genocide of Jews violates the Harvard code of conduct, correct,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) asked her.

Gay answered after a pregnant pause.

“It depends on the context,” Gay said.

Stefanik shot back.

“It does not depend on the context,” Stefanik said. “The answer is yes, and this is the reason you should resign.”

In our interview, Sandler repeatedly said this:

“This is in no way about all Palestinian people,” Sandler said. “This is about a terrorist organization, Hamas, (which is) determined, determined to make Israel go away.”

Sandler said we should look to Chesapeake as an example of a city doing something about antisemitism.

On Nov. 28, Chesapeake Mayor Rick West presented a resolution that Chesapeake is committed to countering antisemitism in all forms.

“Whereas unified in our compassion for mankind, we reject and repel all acts of or sentiments of antisemitism and hate of all forms,” the Chesapeake resolution states, in part.

The resolution condemning antisemitism was not voted on, but West said it’s a start. He said he stood with Israel, and when he finished, he actually got a standing ovation from those in the audience for standing up against antisemitism.

Sandler rose to speak and said West and Chesapeake are the first in Hampton Roads to create a resolution specifically opposing antisemitism.

“You are the first mayor and City Council to consider a resolution specifically denouncing antisemitism,” Sandler said.

Sandler said it was a brave move.

“It doesn’t include it with other kinds of hate,” Sandler said. “It puts it front and center for people to deal with it alone, all by themselves.”

10 On Your Side followed up with West to ask him why he was compelled to present the resolution, which was not voted on, but could be voted on.

“I felt led to do that,” West said. “People understand that hate and intolerance of any sort is just not acceptable.”

In January, the General Assembly could be tackling antisemitism. It approved a resolution in the last session that adopted the non-legally-binding working definition of antisemitism from the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, which includes the following:

“Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. …”

It would be included in hate crime legislation.

“Do I think it is important to send a message about antisemitism? Absolutely,” said Speaker-elect Del. Don Scott. “I think we should. … I’m very concerned about the rise of antisemitism and Islamophobia as well.”

Sandler said antisemitism is about armed guards in America and in our neighborhoods.

“You ask me about whether there is antisemitism,” Sandler said. “Did you know that every synagogue here has armed guards on days of worship? My granddaughter recently went on a field trip, you know, wearing her shirt from her day school — they took armed guards. Armed guards! Now, you tell me what that’s about. When Jews are encouraged not to wear their Yamakas in public. What’s that about? Is it just a made-up fear — antisemitism causes this.”