Surf Rider restaurant in Poquoson reopening Monday after fire

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — Good news for seafood fans on the Peninsula, Surf Rider is reopening Monday in Poquoson after a fire destroyed the popular restaurant last year.

No one was hurt in the fire last June, but it destroyed the building and left dozens of people unemployed.

Crews have been working for months now to get the restaurant back up and running.

Last week, the restaurant posted these pictures on Facebook with the caption “we are almost ready for you.”

Doors officially open at 11 a.m.