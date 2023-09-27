HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – This weekend in Suffolk, the Alzheimer’s Association Southeastern Virginia Chapter is hosting a Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

It is a national event with walks in different communities around the country.

In this Community Chat, Digital Host Sarah Goode spoke with Katie McDonough, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Southeastern Virginia Chapter. Watch the full conversation in the video player on this page.

“It’s the largest event that raises awareness and raises funds to impact those that are living with Alzheimer’s,” McDonough said.

Here in Hampton Roads there are six walks that will take place this fall. In addition to the walk this weekend, there are also walks in Gloucester, Chesapeake, the Eastern Shore, Newport News and Williamsburg.

In addition to raising awareness and funds for the disease, it also unites people that are affected by it in their lives.

“It’s pretty amazing to see people who are impacted by this disease in all different ways come together,” McDonough said.

At the Alzheimer’s Association, they know the disease affects many in each community.

Whether you are a family member, neighbor, friend or care partner, the walk brings together people for support.

At the event, flowers will be given out and placed in a garden. It is a meaningful activity for all.

She said the event is designed for everyone to come together, raise awareness and support those in your neighborhood.

On Saturday, head to Camp Arrowhead, 275 Kenyon Road in Suffolk for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. The ceremony begins at 9:40 a.m. and the walk begins at 10 a.m. The route is 2-miles long with a 1-mile option.

WAVY’s Stephanie Hudson will be the emcee of this year’s walk.

The event will go on rain or shine. In the case of severe weather, check with the event for plans.

Funds from the event go towards the Alzheimer’s Association’s care, support and research efforts.

Find more information and where to walk in your community at the link here.