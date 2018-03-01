Super Doppler 10 Online

Today: Mostly sunny. Hot/humid. Highs will be in the mid-upper 90s. Heat index near 100. Winds West 5-10mph.

Tonight: Isolated evening shower. Mostly clear skies. Muggy. Lows will be in the mid 70s. Winds West 5-10mph.-10mph.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Hot/humid. Highs will be in the mid-upper 90s. Winds West 5-15mph.



Today is going to be another hot day. High temps are aiming for the mid-upper 90s. We may tie the record of 97 degrees. A warm front is well to our north. High pressure is near the region. We’ll have a lot of sunshine and a southwest wind. There may be an isolated shower this evening. Then we’ll be mostly clear overnight with more warm temps. Tomorrow we’ll have similar weather. Lots of sunshine and heat. High temps will be in the mid-upper 90s. The heat index will be near 100 both today and tomorrow. We’ll cool down a little by Friday. There will be some isolated showers/storms in the region. Otherwise we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the 80s over the weekend. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds. There will be some scattered showers both days, but no washouts. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Monday and possibly Tuesday. There is a moderate threat for rip currents at the local beaches. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler