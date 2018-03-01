Super Doppler 10 Online

Today: Mostly sunny. Stray shower possible. Highs will be in the low 90s with mid 90s inland. Winds South 5-15mph with gusts to 20mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Muggy. Lows will be in the low-mid 70s. Winds SW 5-10mph.



Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Highs will be in the mid 90s. Heat index near 100. Winds WSW 5-15mph.



Today we have a warm front lifting north through the region. It will pass to our north by the afternoon. There may be a stray shower along the front. Otherwise we’ll have lots of sunshine today. High pressure is in the region. We’ll have a southerly breeze. High temperatures will be well above average. They will rise to the low 90s. The heat index will be in the mid 90s. Tomorrow we’ll have more of a west/southwest breeze, but we’ll still have lots of sunshine. So high temps will pop up to the mid 90s. The heat index will probably be near 100 in many cities. The record highs are in the upper 90s for this time of year. We’ll be in the mid 90s again on Thursday with lots of sunshine and a stray shower. We’ll start cooling down on Friday. Highs will return to the 80s. We’ll have highs in the 80s this weekend, but there will be some scattered showers and storms. It looks like we’ll have temps closer to normal next week. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler