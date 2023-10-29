SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — It’s almost time to light up the holiday season, Suffolk’s annual Grand Illumination ceremony returns in November.

In addition to the tree lighting ceremony, the family-friendly event will feature seasonal music from the Oakwood Elementary School Choir.

Activities for children include holiday-themed crafts and puppet shows in the heated tent. There will also be a visit from Santa, who will make his grand entrance shortly after the lighting of the tree.

The event kicks off Friday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. at Market Place, 326 North Main Street, in Downtown Suffolk.

Parking will be available at the Suffolk Visitor Center, 524 North Main Street. A shuttle service will run from the Godwin Courts Building parking lot, 150 North Main Street, and First Baptist Church parking lot, 237 North Main Street, beginning at 5:45 p.m.