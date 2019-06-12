Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 11pm


Young deer rescued from storm drain in Suffolk

Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A small fawn that got trapped in a storm drain in the Herons Pointe neighborhood was rescued Wednesday.

A citizen tipped Suffolk Animal Control and firefighters about the deer, which was trapped in the 1100 block of White Herons Lane. The Suffolk Fire Department’s Technical Rescue team was able to extricate the deer around 11:15 a.m. without problems and it was turned over to Animal Control for evaluation.

Officers are coordinating with Wildlife Response, Inc. to help the fawn with rehabilitation.

