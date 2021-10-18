Wreaths Across America’s mobile education exhibit to stop by Suffolk on Nov. 2

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Wreaths Across America’s Mobile Education Exhibit is stopping by Suffolk in November.

The nonprofit’s mobile exhibit has been traveling the country to honor and welcome home veterans. The Suffolk stop is set for Tuesday, Nov. 2 4700 Sleepy Hole Road from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. The nonprofit is best known for placing wreaths on veterans’ headstones at Arlington National Cemetery.

The stop is one of the last remaining on the MEE’s 2021 tour before heading home and joining the “Escort to Arlington” convoy of trucks delivering wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery for Wreaths Across America Day.

The public tours for the MEE are free and open to the public with social distancing, sanitation and COVID-19 safety procedures in place.

All veterans, active-duty military, their families, and the local community members are invited and encouraged to visit, take a tour and speak with WAA representatives and volunteers.