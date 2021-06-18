Worker at Amazon site in Suffolk arrested after disturbance call

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – An employee at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Suffolk was arrested following a fight at the business, according to police.

City Spokesperson Diana Klink said officers were called to the facility on Northgate Commerce Parkway Thursday around 8:30 a.m. for the report of a disturbance.

The investigation determined a verbal altercation between several employees escalated and became physical. Officers arrested one of the employees, Klink said.

There is no additional information.