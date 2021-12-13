Work on Holland Road in Suffolk will close some westbound lanes

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There will be lane closures on Holland Road in Suffolk this week.

The closures will be on the outside westbound lanes of Holland Road (Route 58) from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, December 14th through Thursday, December 16th from Kenyon Road to west of Manning Bridge Road.

The city said the closures are for paving operations for new lanes that are part of Phase 1 of the Holland Road project.

“Traffic flow will be managed as much as possible to minimize delays but alternative routes are suggested during the noted work periods,” the city said.

