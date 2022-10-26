SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A woman walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the call for the incident came in around 3:30 a.m. The woman sustained non life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been released. 10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.