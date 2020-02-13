Live Now
Woman sought in credit card fraud case in Suffolk

Suffolk

Photo courtesy: Suffolk Police

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police need your help identifying a credit card fraud suspect.

They are looking for a woman they say used someone else’s business credit card to make fraudulent purchases at several businesses on January 24.

Police say she reportedly swiped the card from the 2900 block of Godwin Boulevard.

If you recognize this woman, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Photo courtesy: Suffolk Police

