SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police need your help identifying a credit card fraud suspect.
They are looking for a woman they say used someone else’s business credit card to make fraudulent purchases at several businesses on January 24.
Police say she reportedly swiped the card from the 2900 block of Godwin Boulevard.
If you recognize this woman, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
Latest Posts
- NASCAR insider breaks down Logano-Keselowski spat, Johnson’s final Daytona 500
- Fire destroys home on Centerville Road in James City County
- Woman sought in credit card fraud case in Suffolk
- CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman reclines on airplane, man hits her seat… repeatedly
- Virginia Beach Dunkin Donuts robbed Thursday afternoon