SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A woman has been sent to the hospital following a stabbing Thursday night in Suffolk.

According to police, the call for the stabbing came in around 7:50 p.m. in the 1300 block of Bethlehem St.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman who had been stabbed. After being assessed by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel, the woman was transported via Nightingale to a local hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Police say the offender was apprehended and detained. No further information has been released at this time and the investigation is ongoing.