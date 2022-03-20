SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Sunday, a woman who survived a serious crash on route 58 in Suffolk met her rescuers.

The accident happened in 2021. Derby Brackett, CEO of the Virginia Beach SPCA, was able to say a much anticipated “thank you” to the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Team who responded to the crash.



Following the crash, Brackett was flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital by Nightingale.



Officials say her husband who was transported to the hospital suffered a cardiac event at the wheel, which led to the accident.

Their two dogs also survived.

Brackett lost her right arm above the elbow surgically and is now learning how to use a smart prosthesis. She also had several other injuries, including an infection from the ditch water the car ended up in.



Brackett says she’s grateful to be alive thanks to good Samaritans, Suffolk, and Chesapeake first responders, Nightingale and the trauma and rehab teams at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.