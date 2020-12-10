Woman rescued from burning home in Suffolk has critical injuries

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Fire crews rescued a woman from a house fire Thursday afternoon.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue was called to the home in the 1400 block of Wilroy Road just after 2 p.m. and arrived to find smoke showing.
Upon entry, they located a woman who was suffering from critical injuries. The victim was rescued and transported to a local hospital.
There were no additional injuries reported.
Stay with WAVY News 10 on air and online for more information as it is released.
