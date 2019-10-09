Woman reports being assaulted by a stranger on a bike in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was walking alone Saturday night in Suffolk when she says she was assaulted by a stranger on a bike.

The woman told officials that she was walking near the intersection of Jackson St. and Wellons St. around 6:30 p.m., when a man on a bike came up to her.

The woman told police the man assaulted her and attempted to steal her pocketbook.

After failing to take her purse, he allegedly rode away.

The victim went to Suffolk Police Headquarters around 11:30 p.m. to file a report after the attack.

Police say the woman could not provide police with a suspect description.

Officials say the 43-year-old was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

There were no witnesses to the attack. This is an ongoing investigation.

