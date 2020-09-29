Woman reported missing in Suffolk, considered endangered

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police say they need help to find a missing woman considered endangered.
Michelle Dawn Walton was last seen walking toward the Circle K on Portsmouth Boulevard in Chesapeake around 11 a.m. Monday. She’s 52 years old, about 5 foot 8 inches tall and 160 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion. No clothing description is available.
Police say she suffers from several medical conditions that require medication, but she doesn’t that the medication with her.
Anyone who sees Walton is asked contact to Emergency Communications at the Suffolk Police Department, at 923-2350, option 8.
