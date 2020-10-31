Woman injured in auto-pedestrian crash in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police and fire officials say a woman was injured in an auto-pedestrian crash Saturday evening.

Crews responded just before 4:30 p.m. to the incident in the 200 block of North Main Street in Suffolk.

Officials say that after an emergency medical assessment was conducted, the woman was transported to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police say the vehicle remained on the scene following the crash and the driver was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Two lanes of North Main Street were closed for about 25 minutes due to the incident.

