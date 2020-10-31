SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police and fire officials say a woman was injured in an auto-pedestrian crash Saturday evening.
Crews responded just before 4:30 p.m. to the incident in the 200 block of North Main Street in Suffolk.
Officials say that after an emergency medical assessment was conducted, the woman was transported to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
Police say the vehicle remained on the scene following the crash and the driver was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
Two lanes of North Main Street were closed for about 25 minutes due to the incident.
Stay with WAVY on air and online for updates.
Latest News
- Woman injured in auto-pedestrian crash in Suffolk
- Halloween 2020 Happenings: Drive-thru trunk-or-treat, outdoor movies, pumpkin scavenger hunts, and more!
- Gov. Cuomo orders all travelers to New York to get tested for coronavirus
- FBI looking for possible victims of killer who traveled across the country
- After the US’s worst week of COVID-19 cases, here’s where your state stands; Virginia at 12% increase