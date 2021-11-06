Woman, two houses struck by early morning gunfire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Suffolk are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning, near Carolina Road.

According to police, the shooting happened around 3:55 a.m. in the 600 block of Cedar Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a woman who was injured during the shooting. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In addition, two houses were determined to have been hit by gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

