Woman found dead on Railroad Ave. in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are now investigating after a woman was found dead on Railroad Avenue early Sunday morning.

According to police dispatch, they got the call for the incident around 6:10 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of North Capitol Street and Railroad Avenue.

Officers found an adult female dead at the scene. The incident is currently being investigated as an undetermined death.

No further information has been released.

#BREAKING @SuffolkVaPD is investigating an “undetermined death” after a woman’s body was found next to the RR tracks where Capital St. crosses @nscorp mainline. Neighbors say there was no way she was hit by train. “They would have stopped.” @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/WB238o8alL — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) July 4, 2021

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.