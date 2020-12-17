Woman facing additional charges in connection with stabbing incident involving 2 police officers, 2 civilians

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman is facing additional charges in connection with a stabbing that left four people seriously injured, including two police officers.

Shanitta Nicole Cuffee, of Suffolk, was initially arrested in connection with the incident on May 11. She was charged with reckless care for a child, cruelty and injuries to children, assault and battery of a law enforcement officer, and obstruction of justice.

She was served with additional warrants on three accessory charges on May 19. Cuffee has been in custody in Western Tidewater Regional Jail since her arrest on May 11.

On December 17, Suffolk Police say that Cuffee was arrested following a direct indictment by the Suffolk Grand Jury on charges of shooting or stabbing in the commission of a felony, malicious injury of a police officer, aggravated malicious wounding, attempt to commit a capital offense, and concealing and destroying evidence of felony offense related to the incident on May 10.

Travis Dionne Butler, of Suffolk, was also arrested in connection with the stabbing.

Butler was arrested on May 11 and charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of malicious injury to a police officer, and four counts of felonious assault.

RELATED: Man in custody following stabbing of two officers, two civilians in Suffolk

Police say officers responded to the 100 block of Ashford Drive around 9:30 p.m.on May 10 to serve an emergency custody order. When officers arrived on the scene, they spoke to multiple people before coming into contact with the subject of the custody order.

The man pulled a knife and attacked four victims, including the two officers, police say. All four were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The two adults and one officer were treated and released. One officer was hospitalized for a longer period, but had been released from the hospital by May 20.