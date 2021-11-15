Woman extricated with serious injuries following two-vehicle crash involving box truck on North Main Street in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was extricated from a vehicle and sustained serious injuries following a crash involving a box truck in Suffolk Monday afternoon.
Members of Suffolk Police and Fire & Rescue were called to the two-vehicle crash around 2:40 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of North Main Street.
The crash involved a passenger vehicle and a box truck.
A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the passenger vehicle left the roadway and ended up in a ravine on the side of the road.
Suffolk Fire & Rescue say the vehicle had to be stabilized before they could extricate a woman, also the sole occupant of the vehicle, out.
The woman was sent to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the box truck refused medical treatment.
A portion of the roadway was temporarily closed following the crash but later reopened.
The circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation.
