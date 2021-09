A woman had to be extricated after her car flipped Tuesday morning at Meadow Country and Skeetertown roads in Suffolk.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman had to be extricated after her car flipped Tuesday morning at Meadow Country and Skeetertown roads in Suffolk.

Police say the single-vehicle crash happened around 8 a.m. and the woman was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and police didn’t share additional details in a release Tuesday morning.